The university entrance exams will maintain the format of last year, with more options of questions to be chosen by the student A group of Murcian students took the entrance exams to the University last year. / V. VICÉNS / AGM FUENSANTA CARRERES Saturday, 13 February 2021, 02:19



The university entrance exams (Ebau), set on June 1, 2 and 3 in their ordinary phase, will be held in 17 venues, the ones necessary for students to maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters. Last year, in the middle of the de-escalation and when the distance marked was two meters, 25 exam centers were set up; ant