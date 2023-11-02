The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported this November 1 that more than 8,000 people are imprisoned in Panamanian territories. This, due to several days of extensive demonstrations by Panamanian citizens, who have taken to the streets of the country to try to repeal a million-dollar contract signed between the country’s Government and a Canadian mining company.

This Wednesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported that more than 8,000 people are imprisoned in Panama due to the mobilizations taking place in the country for the signing of a million-dollar contract between the State and a Canadian mining company. According to a statement from MSF, “There are more than 5,000 people who are among the Temporary Migration Reception Stations (ETRM) of Lajas Blancas and San Vicente and the indigenous communities of Canaán Membrillo and Bajo Chiquito.”

Furthermore, other 3,000 people in migratory transit status have been affected on their way to the Temporary Care Center for Migrants (CATEM) in Costa Rica, Central American country. Due to the alarming figures described above, the organization requested on November 1 the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the crossing of migrants detained by the mobilizations.

At the same time, MSF asked this Wednesday “those who exercise their legitimate right to public demonstration” to allow the buses transporting migrants to cross between the Darién Gap and the border with Costa Rica. Humanitarian personnel and medical supplies have also been affected by the demonstrations.

According to Doctors Without Borders, between January 1 and October 15 of this year, More than 435 thousand people crossed the Darién Gap, one of the largest jungles in the world and the pass that connects South America with Central America. On the dangerous journey, people are exposed to risks such as robberies, kidnappings and other types of violence by criminal organizations.

In the MSF report this Wednesday, the organization stated that it “provides medical care in the ETRM Lajas Blancas and San Vicente and Bajo Chiquito. There, between January and September, it provided 47,000 medical and nursing consultations, 2,100 mental health consultations, 13,500 healings and attended to 290 cases of sexual violence.” Aid that mitigates the impacts of the continent’s migration crisis, but that, despite its efforts, is not enough to address the humanitarian situation of the thousands of migrants.

Why are people mobilizing in Panama?

In March of this year, the Panamanian State entered into a contract with First Quantum Minerals, a mining company of Canadian origin. The document agreed to the expanded concession of the Cobre Panamá mine for a period of 20 years, and establishes minimum income of 375 million dollars to the physicist. The mine, the protagonist of the contract, represents 5% of Panama’s national economy.

After learning of the trade agreement, thousands of Panamanian citizens have taken to the streets in recent days to demonstrate against the contract. The participants in the mobilization assure that the agreement represents serious consequences for the country’s biodiversity.

Protesters protest against the government’s contract with Canadian mining company First Quantum – and its subsidiary Minera Panamá – in Panama City, Panama, on October 26, 2023. In 2021, Panama’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that declared unconstitutional the original concession of mining rights granted to subsidiary Minera Panamá until 2037, but negotiations between the government and First Quantum led to a new contract whereby the company will pay the government ten times more than before and is allowed to operate in Panama for 20 years, renewable for another two decades. AFP – LUIS ACOSTA

According to organizers of the demonstrations, nearly 50,000 people have protested in the Panamanian territories so that the contract will be reversed. “We are patriots, we do not sell countries”, with slogans like this, the protesters spoke out and made their discontent known, in the hope of being able to repeal the document.

The humanitarian situation in Darien

The Darién Jungle is one of the points where the migratory crisis that the continent is currently experiencing is most reflected. The migration phenomenon translates into challenges for States, which must provide a solid humanitarian response for the hundreds of thousands of migrants who decide to undertake the difficult path through one of the most dangerous jungles in the world.

According to a United Nations statement from September of this yearwith information from Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the humanitarian aid that migrants receive in countries such as Costa Rica and Panama, close to the Darién, is limited. Which represents “precarious living conditions and increases the vulnerability of these people.”

Migrants are photographed upon arrival at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darién province, Panama, on October 6, 2023. The Darién jungle, on the border with Colombia, has become a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico. AFP – ROBERTO CISNEROS

The UN statement also points out that, in response to the crisis, Panama and Costa Rica have built migrant reception centers that provide food, shelter and medical care services. However, these centers have their maximum attention capacity.

At the same time, he assures that the Panamanian authorities do not have the necessary capacity to continue providing attention to the humanitarian needs of refugees and migrants.

Hurtado, cited in the United Nations document, called on the countries of the region to confront the migration crisis: “We urge all States to promote solutions based on human rights for the governance of migration since ensure border governance in accordance with international law and standards. We also remember the need to avoid discriminatory and anti-immigrant narratives.”

In the effort of the countries of the region to take concrete measures against migration, the leaders of the Latin American countries met on October 22 in Mexico at a summit whose central axis was to address migration. As a result, the participating States signed a joint declaration that establishes group consensus – such as respect for the right to migrate and the expansion of regular safe routes for migrants – to respond to the migration phenomenon.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks with Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro at the Palenque archaeological site, after attending a summit of Latin American and Caribbean leaders in the southern city of Palenque, seeking to negotiate agreements to stop the recent increase in migrants bound for the border with the United States, in Palenque, Mexico, in this photo distributed to Reuters on October 22, 2023. via REUTERS – MIRAFLORES PALACE

“The Palenque declaration that the heads of State and Government have signed, as well as the heads of mission who have responded to the call, will mark a before and after in policies related to migration,” stated the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, in a message to the media after the meeting.

The declaration was signed by members of the governments of Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela, El Salvador, Belize, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala and Mexico.

With EFE and local media