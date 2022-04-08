More than 8,000 alleged gang members have been captured in El Salvador under an exceptional regimewhich was decreed due to an escalation of murders that left more than 80 dead, as reported early this Friday by President Nayib Bukele on his Twitter.

“More than 8,000 gang members captured in 13 days, and only 12 of them with EXCEPTION REGIME (sic)”the president published on the social network.

The president did not specify to which gang those captured belong, nor the crimes that will be charged. El Salvador is under an emergency regime after a wave of murders at the end of March, which is attributed to gangs -mainly the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13)-.

In addition to this extraordinary measure, lThe Legislative Assembly approved Bukele

tougher sentences for gang members and endorsed trying adolescents as adults.

Congress suspended, at the request of Bukele and without any study or parliamentary discussion, several constitutional rights, including defense during a judicial process and the inviolability of telecommunications.

The Government has carried out massive arrests of alleged gang members, in what it has called a “war against gangs“, as did his predecessors. According to Bukele, the gangs have about 70,000 members in El Salvador, of which 16,000 are in prison.

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed its concern about the measures taken in El Salvador to respond to the increase in gang violence, which have included the declaration of a state of emergency and

increased sentences for minors.

“We understand the challenge that gang violence poses for El Salvador and the duty of the State to guarantee security and justice, but this must be done in accordance with international human rights law.“Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said at a news conference.

The official source stated that since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 27, police and military forces “have resorted to the unnecessary and excessive use of force” during operations deployed in areas controlled by the gangs.

EFE