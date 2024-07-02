Juarez City.- More than 800 pets were sterilized last weekend by the municipality’s Community and Ecology Centers in order to reduce the overpopulation of stray animals.

Jesús Manuel García Reyes, head of Community Centers, mentioned that during June 29 and 30, the mass sterilization program was carried out at the Granjas de Chapultepec Community Center.

He said that 494 animals were treated on Saturday and 346 on Sunday, for a total of 840 animals were sterilized.

He commented that hundreds of families benefited from these actions, since the surgeries were offered free of charge, so they had the opportunity to take more than one pet to receive the surgical intervention.

She asked the public to keep an eye on the media for upcoming dates and community centers where sterilizations of dogs and cats will continue.