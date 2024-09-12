Ciudad Juarez.- With each intervention to implement new lighting in the neighborhoods, 804 parks that had deficiencies in their electrical infrastructure have benefited from these actions, resulting in illuminated neighborhoods with safe public spaces, said Abraham Espitia, Director of Public Lighting.

“In order to create places of healthy coexistence and take advantage of the parks both day and night, the Public Lighting Department is working on installing LED technology in the city’s parks, starting with projects from scratch for the installation of wiring, bases, buttresses, arms and luminaires,” he said.

The official added that in many of these spaces there was vandalized infrastructure or obsolete technology, so the implementation of LED lamps was important.

Among the parks that benefited from these actions are: Galeana, New Juarez Unit, DIF Park, Comex Park, Mutualismo, Tarento, San Angel, Arab Emma Encinas, La Noria Laguna de Rodeo and Tierra y Libertad.

In addition to Del Encanto Park, El Fortín, Hurricane Table, Borunda Park, Airport Expansion, CEMYP, Bike Path, Alley 16, Altavista, Mayors, Bosque Bonito, Extreme, Industrial, Gema, Tehuantepec, Hacienda San Carlos, Hacienda de la Peña, Las Huertas, Tutuaca River, Gobi Desert, San Isidro Trails, Porto Alegre, Plutarco Elías Calles and El Campanario, among others.