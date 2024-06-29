More than 80 suspicious deaths, it’s yellow in Japan. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, there is a scandal over red yeast rice anti-cholesterol supplements

The case of Kobayashi Pharmaceuticala well-known Japanese manufacturer of health supplements, is getting worse. By early 2024, the company was already at the center of a scandal related to five deaths associated with its products anti-cholesterol based on “beni koji”, i.e. fermented red rice. Recent statements reveal that the company is now looking into 76 additional deaths potentially linked to the same products.

Although the exact causes of death and health consequences have not yet been determined, it is suspected that a toxic acidproduced by the mold used in rice fermentation, may have played a crucial role. This worrying situation has led Kobayashi Pharmaceutical to withdraw three types of tablets containing koji goods from the market in March, also in response to numerous reports from kidney problems by consumers.

“We have received 1,656 requests for medical assistance and are investigating 76 cases for a possible connection with the deaths. Although the investigations have not revealed a direct link with kidney diseasea variety of situations have emerged in which our products may have caused harm or indirectly affected the health of consumers,” the company said.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is a well-known name in Japan, with a wide range of health products, and the scandal has therefore had a considerable media impact in the country. Furthermore, the consequences could extend beyond national borders: the company has in fact also sold red yeast rice to companies in Taiwan, where, after the alarm emerged, the health authorities preventively recalled 154 products that contained the incriminated substance.