The release of chlorine vapors occurred on Sunday, March 29, on the territory of a sports and recreation complex in Minsk, 82 people were evacuated, one was hospitalized. This was reported by the press service Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus…

It is noted that in the water treatment room, the coagulant for water clarification was mistakenly poured into a container with chlorine, which resulted in a chemical reaction with the release of chlorine vapor.

“Before the arrival of the Emergencies Ministry units, 82 people were evacuated from the building, including 70 visitors and 12 people from the administration. During the examination by the ambulance team, an employee of the complex was hospitalized with a diagnosis of chlorine vapor poisoning, ”the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the maximum permissible concentration of chlorine vapor in the room where the incident occurred was exceeded 35 times.

