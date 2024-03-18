The attacks ofThe Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip have left 81 dead and 116 injured in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, reported this Monday.

So on day number 165 war The number of fatalities increases to 31,726 – 70% of them women and children – and the number of injuries to 73,792, since last October 7.

The Gaza ministry insists that these figures do not include the numerous victims who are under the rubble – they estimate there are at least 7,000 – and on the roads, places where ambulance and civil protection teams cannot reach.

The UN children's agency Unicef ​​has warned that the number of children dying of hunger in Gaza is likely to rise rapidly unless the war between Israel and Hamas ends and obstacles to humanitarian aid are immediately resolved. . Photo:Getty Images Share

In addition, the Palestinian Wafa agency reported that at least 9 civilians were killed and several were wounded tonight, when Israeli warplanes attacked a house in the camp of Nusseirat refugees, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the army assault this morning at the Al Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, the agency collects the testimony of medical and local sources which indicate that the Israeli soldiers “shot inside the complex” wounding several of the refugee civilians in this center.

“Israeli occupation forces surrounded hundreds of displaced people, patients, medical teams and journalists inside the medical complex,” the Palestinian agency detailed.

In the south of the enclave, in the western and central wing of the city of Khan Younis, Israeli troops also carried out intense artillery attacksaccording to Wafa.

And the Palestinian agency adds: “Israeli cannons fired projectiles northwest of the refugee camp of Al-Shati, west of Gaza City.

EFE

Read more news in EL TIEMPO