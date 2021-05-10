At least 180 Palestinians, including Red Crescent workers, were injured on the morning of May 10 in clashes with Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. About 80 people have been hospitalized, the Red Crescent Office said.

More than 300 people have been injured since the start of the riots, according to the organization.

“180 Palestinians were injured today in clashes with Israeli police at the al-Aqsa mosque, 80 injured were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, there are injuries among Red Crescent workers,” the statement said.

Wafa reported earlier on Monday that Israeli police had pulled large forces into the mosque area, fired tear gas and deployed snipers in courtyards.

On May 8, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in East Jerusalem. He also called on the international community “to take the necessary measures to protect the” rights of the Palestinians and their shrines. “

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out on the same day that the sharp aggravation of the situation in East Jerusalem was causing concern, and called on the parties to refrain from escalating violence. The ministry drew attention to the fact that the growing tension in the city is facilitated by the eviction of Arab residents from their places of origin – the Sheikh Jarrah region.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police began to take place in East Jerusalem with the onset of Ramadan, which this year in most Muslim countries began on April 13 and will last 30 days.

As reported by the Palestinian Authority WAFAMost of the clashes with the military took place near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The parishioners were fired at with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas were used, after which the security forces forced people to leave the building.