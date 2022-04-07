After two years of the pandemic, more than 80% of schools in the municipal education networks have fully face-to-face classes and more than 90% offer face-to-face activities five times a week, with almost total student participation. This is what a survey carried out by the National Union of Municipal Education Directors (Undime) reveals, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and Itaú Social.

The study also showed that almost 80% of municipal schools in the country use Active Search to identify and help children and adolescents who are out of the classroom to resume their studies.

The president of Undime, Luiz Miguel Martins Garcia, points out that among the main challenges reported by most of the 3,372 municipalities participating in the survey is finding and integrating students who have not returned to school.

The need to resume studies from previous series that were not learned satisfactorily because of the pandemic also appears in the study. In Goiás, for example, a survey found that children’s literacy was compromised, according to the state secretary of Education, Fátima Gavioli. She informs that the state carried out a fluency assessment and the result was a low level of learning.

According to Undime, those municipalities that still work in the remote or hybrid format fulfill this stage to adapt protocols and also because, in some cases, there is still a need to recompose support teams and structuring schools.

