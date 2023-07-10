Sonia Guajajara says that those linked to drug trafficking and organized crime remain in the region

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, said that operations to expel invaders from the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, have already removed 82% of the miners. But, according to her, those linked to drug trafficking and organized crime still remain in the region.

“June was a month without any new mining alerts. Now, in this final phase, there is a much more violent and dangerous situation. There are those people who resist leaving the territory, hiding, and are provoking conflicts”, declared the minister in an interview with Reporter Brazil published on this Monday (10.jul.2023).

Guajajara said it was necessary “a larger security force” for the removal of prospectors who remain on site. “According to information from the leaders themselves, they are people linked to drug trafficking and organized crime, who want to stay there and are really causing conflicts between indigenous people and indigenous people, to pretend that they are internal problems”, he stated.

“Now, the Army has also entered to carry out this combat and actions of repression and seizure. We believe that by the end of the year we will be able to remove all invaders“, he said.

According to the minister, the current government inherited “a scorched earth scene”, with budget deficit and human resources.

“Funai [Fundação Nacional dos Povos Indígenas] today there are more empty positions than occupied positions. Funai currently works with 1,300 civil servants to serve the whole of Brazil. There are 39 regional coordination offices – some of them have 8 people”, he declared.

Regarding the approval of time frame in the Chamber of Deputies, Guajajara denies that there was a failure in the articulation of the government. “The numbers of the National Congress are already givenl“, he spoke.

“And the correlation of forces there is very unequal with regard to the territorial issue. The ruralist caucus and its allies are very convinced that this land issue is an agenda that they will not give up. They do not give up, especially with regard to the demarcation of indigenous lands”, he added.

According to her, the Senate “it’s not so different” of the Chamber. “The majority there is against indigenous rights and against the demarcation of indigenous territories. I don’t have much expectation that it will have a different vote“, he said.

The timeframe establishes that only lands occupied by indigenous peoples at the time of the enactment of the 1988 Constitution can be demarcated.

The minister also spoke about the analysis of the case by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The trial was adjourned after the request for a view by Minister André Mendonça on June 7th.

The interruption occurred with the presented thesis by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who proposed changes to the compensation to be paid by the Union to landowners in areas occupied by indigenous peoples.

“There is great expectation for the outcome of this trial. Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ vote was an important one. He brought this position, that it is important to bury the time frame once and for all”, said Guajajara. “Minister Alexandre argues that the compensation should be paid in full by the Union. Is there a concern that this could further complicate the processes? Of course there is. But today it is also very difficult“, continued.

“The Brazilian State already owes this historic debt to indigenous peoples and it is the State’s responsibility to make amends. If in the end the decision is that, that the State will have to pay these compensations, it is clear that it will burden the public budget a lot. We have no doubt about that and we know that there is also a limit to this budget, but it will be an obligation”, concluded the minister.