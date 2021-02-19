The Local Government Board of the Murcia City Council proceeded to definitively approve Phase III of the Strategic Noise Map of the Urban Agglomeration of Murcia. The study concluded that 80% of Murcia residents live in areas without noise pollution. In the case of districts, the percentage increases to 98% during the daytime period and stands at 92% at night. The same report indicates that the main sources of noise are road and rail traffic and industrial activity, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Regarding Murcia city, 90% of its inhabitants live in areas where the levels allowed during the day are not exceeded. For their part, more than 80% of citizens live in environments where limits are not exceeded during night hours. The less noisy areas of the municipality of Murcia are La Flota, Infante, San Bartolomé, the surroundings of La Catedral, El Ranero, Espinardo and the districts of Campo de Murcia. The perimeter districts, those in the western orchard and those on the South Coast also yield good results.

In light of the results obtained after the elaboration of the Strategic Noise Map, it was detected three zones in which the established levels are exceeded, such as Floridablanca street to the axis of the exit of El Palmar, Pintor Sobejano street and the space that includes Primo de Rivera and Constitución avenues. This is due to the fact that they are large roads that connect with the ring roads and that support a high daily traffic density. Likewise, in certain districts higher noise levels were also recorded due, in some cases, to their proximity to highways and vehicle traffic and, in others, to railway activity. Examples of this are Guadalupe, Los Dolores, La Albatalía, Puente Tocinos and Nonduermas.

This work, unlike its predecessors, which only included the urban centers of Murcia and districts as a subject of study, analyzed for the first time the entire municipality of Murcia, reviewing both the urban centers of the city and the districts as well as the road areas existing between them. The technicians have carried out 1,051 acoustic traffic measurements at the rate of 3 simultaneous measurements in time periods of 5 minutes divided between day, afternoon and night to have an accurate diagnosis of the current situation in the municipality of Murcia.

Therefore, the City Council prepared a special action plan to reduce the impact of noise in these environments and that entails different measures that will be carried out in the medium and long term. Thus, the remodeling of the area around the El Carmen station will considerably reduce the problems on the Floridablanca – El Palmar axis, as well as the execution of the Arco Norte (A-7) will divert part of the traffic from the Ronda Oeste.

Among the actions foreseen in this plan, the implantation of sound absorbing asphalt in these areas, the development of perimeter rounds, which will allow the diversion of traffic through less acoustically saturated areas, and the consolidation of the Network of Dissuasive Parking stands out.

Likewise, a series of Intermodal Relationship Points will be established to promote public and sustainable travel compared to the private one, the Local Electric Vehicle Strategy (ELVE) will continue to be developed, favoring better air quality and less noise pollution and a 20% reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG).

The development of the acoustic level will also contribute decisively to the improvement of the acoustic levels. Municipal Mobility Project and the network of bike lanes in the municipality. In addition, in these environments the City Council will study the implementation of traffic calming measures, the restriction of vehicular traffic to heavy vehicles and the specific acoustic monitoring of conflict zones. These measures are already underway in the San Andrés neighborhood of Murcia and will be applied soon in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood of the capital.

Long term strategy



Convergence towards a new city model is sought through acoustic action in the planning phase, with the design of developments that consider acoustic conditions from the previous phases and in which acoustic solutions are integrated with mobility, screens natural conditions and definition of quiet areas in which the Acoustic Quality Objective Values ​​are widely met, and there is a trend towards their reduction, as well as continuous acoustic monitoring, in line with the ‘Smart Cities’.

The progressive inclusion of less polluting, noisy, and more efficient means of transport. Implementation of batteries of measures aimed at improving the environment and acoustic comfort of the population: pedestrianization, calming of traffic, increased use of bicycles and public transport and recreation of soundscapes derived from the Huerta-Río axis.

According to the data held by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, among the country’s large cities, such as Granada, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia, Bilbao, San Sebastián and La Coruña, Murcia is the second with the best acoustic quality during the day and the third at night.