The Community of Madrid In 2024, it has allocated a total of 80,826,986 euros in aid to the primary sector to guarantee its competitiveness and survival. More than 3,500 farmers and ranchers are beneficiaries of these subsidies from the Ministry of the Environment, Agriculture and Interior, a fact included in the end-of-year balance sheet that Ayuso plans to make today at the Real Casa de Correos.

Among the aid are those that total close to 8 million euros to deal with the drought or 1.6 million for the losses derived from the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, which mainly affects cattle. In addition, a line of 1.1 million has been granted to Livestock Health Defense Groups as compensation for the costs of actions to prevent and control animal diseases.

The Community of Madrid wants to focus on promoting generational change, one of the challenges facing the primary sector. In that sense, there is a line of aid for those young people who for the first time join agricultural or livestock activities. This measure has had an investment in 2024 of 2.5 million.

Within the year-end balance that the president of the Community of Madrid will make this Thursday, one of the leading projects of recent months will also be discussed: the Digital Account. The Community of Madrid has managed more than 130,000 procedures in the first five months of operation of Digital Account, the technological tool that the regional Government launched last July and that unifies more than 100 services so that citizens and companies can access to the Administration quickly and easily.









Since its activation, the application has already received around one million visits and 280,000 users have registered. These have been interested, fundamentally, in the initial registration of the job application (20.6 percent), the request for return of the rental deposit (10 percent) or the immediate obtaining of the Youth Card (8.5 percent). percent).

Likewise, users have been interested in the management of the professional certificate (5.5 percent), the application for the health card and rental aid (4.4 and 4.2 percent, respectively), and in the financial benefit for pregnancy and birth of a child or adoption of minors (3.5 percent).

By age, people between 18 and 30 years old are the ones who have used it the most (they make up 29 percent of the total); followed by citizens between 40 and 50 years old (23 percent) and those between 30 and 40 (22 percent). Likewise, the age group between 50 and 60 years old represents 17 percent and those over 60 represent 8 percent.

The functions of this tool have been progressively expanded since its activation and, throughout the first quarter of 2025, it is expected that Madrid residents will be able to manage the registration and certificate of de facto unions, the registration and solvency study in the Plan Rent, the young rental voucher, the dining room and primary school scholarships and the recognition of dependency, or the application for the title and individual Large Family card.