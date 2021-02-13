At Moscow airports, as of 15:00 on Saturday, 84 flights were delayed due to bad weather, six more flights were canceled. This information follows from the data of the Yandex.Respisan service on February 13.

Most flights were delayed at Domodedovo airport – 55, five more flights were canceled.

15 flights are delayed at Sheremetyevo, 14 at Vnukovo, one flight was canceled.

According to the Yandex. Traffic jams ”, the congestion of Moscow roads at 15:00 is eight points.

Earlier on Saturday, the Federal Air Transport Agency said that the capital’s airports are operating in snowfall conditions as normal. Reagents are used to clear aprons, runways and taxiways. It was noted that the planes did not leave for alternate airfields.

Snowfall began in the metropolitan area on 12 February. The website of the city hall says that since the beginning of bad weather dropped out about 30 cm of precipitation. Snow removal is complicated by frosts down to –20 degrees at night and wind with gusts up to 20 m / s.

Since the beginning of the snowfall, more than 75% of the monthly precipitation rate has fallen in Moscow. Forecasters predict a complete cessation of precipitation by the evening of February 14.

In the weather center “Phobos” said that, probably, on February 13, the record of 1965 will be broken, then the height of the snow cover reached 60 cm.