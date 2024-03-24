At least 84 Gazans have died in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours due to Israeli attacks, including 19 who died yesterday in an attack on a group of people waiting for a humanitarian convoy in Gaza City, bringing the total number of fatalities in the war to to 32,226.

“The Israeli occupation commits 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 84 martyrs and 106 injureds during the last 24 hours,” indicated the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by Hamas, in its latest count.

A displaced Palestinian girl washes dishes outside a makeshift tent in a camp next to a street in Rafah Photo:AFP Share

The total number of wounded since October 7, when the war broke out, rises to 74,518, while the Ministry puts the figure at more than 7,000 bodies who are still trapped under the rubble, according to the source.

At least 19 Gazans died on Saturday afternoon and some 23 were injured in another apparently Israeli attack at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City, against a group of people waiting for the arrival of a humanitarian convoy.

“The tanks of the Israeli Army opened fire with their machine guns towards the hungry who were waiting for bags of flour and help in a distant place that does not represent a threat to the occupation,” explained the Ministry of Health of Gaza, about this attack whose victims were transferred to the Al hospital Ahli.

The attack occurred at one of the entrances to Gaza City, where dozens of people have died in similar circumstances in recent weeks, since the call “flour massacre” in which a hundred Gazans died in a chaotic distribution. food court where Israeli troops opened fire.

The Gazan government, controlled by Hamas, has reported that more than 400 People have been killed in Israeli attacks on humanitarian convoys, aid warehouses or food deliveries since late February.

In addition, the Israeli Army's siege of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the Strip, where they died yesterday, continues for the seventh consecutive day. five injured due to the infection of their wounds and the lack of medication, which adds up to 13 patients. intensive care units that failed days ago due to lack of electricity.

The Israeli Army claimed today to have detained 480 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and to have killed more than 170 militiamen, and affirms that no harm has been done to civilians, the sick, the wounded and the medical staff.

The official Palestinian agency Wafa also reported the death this morning of six rescued people from the same family. under the rubble after an Israeli bombing on his home in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip where 1.4 million displaced people live.

At least seven Palestinian civilians were killed last night in a similar bombing of a family residence in Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave.

EFE

Read more news in EL TIEMPO