More than 80 arrested in Spain and Peru for swindling more than three million euros with the fake bank agent scam

The National Police, together with the National Police of Peru and the Interior Attaché Office of the Andean country, announced this Thursday the dismantling of a criminal organization that managed to defraud more than three million euros with the scam of the false bank agent. This consists of calling victims posing as the entity of which they are a client to inform them of alleged fraudulent charges on their account. Once they gained his trust, they tried to get hold of his keys to help him correct the problem.

A total of 83 arrests have been made, 35 in different places in Spain (Madrid, Vigo, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Salamanca) and another 48 in Peru. Among those arrested is the leader of the plot. The organization’s technological infrastructure has also been dismantled, which included three call centers located in Peru, mobile phones, computer devices and abundant documentation related to these scams.

The plot operated with a completely professional structure, as is usually the case in most cases of cyber scams. “In Peru there was the leader of the organization, who had three people under his command who controlled each of the call centers. These had posters with motivational phrases to encourage the employees, going so far as to celebrate the first scams of the recently hired workers,” details the Police: “In the lowest link were the workers who were in charge of making calls to the potential victims. being in immediate collaboration with those who operated in Spain.”

The organization made thousands of calls daily from the three call centers, where up to 50 people worked simultaneously. Their modus operandi was to obtain information about their victims and their banking entities from databases purchased or leaked after various cyberattacks. They made the calls camouflaging their real telephone number, “thus achieving that the name and official customer service number of their bank appeared on the screen of those affected, giving more realism to the scam,” continues the statement that reports the operation.

Once communication was established and with the victim believing that they were speaking with agents from their own bank, they were led to believe that their account was blocked because the entity had detected fraudulent charges. They were then instructed to follow certain steps in their bank’s application, using user manuals provided by the organization’s leaders.

The victim was tricked into thinking that the code he would receive on his mobile phone would be used to unlock his account, but when he shared it with his interlocutor, he immediately forwarded it to other members of the organization located in Spain. These, prepared on streets near bank branches, used the code to withdraw cash from the ATMs.

“Once they had the money in their possession, they appropriated a percentage that ranged between 20 and 30%, transferring the rest to the organization in Peru through companies dedicated to sending cash to other countries,” the report concludes. police, which advises that the investigation remains open and new arrests are not ruled out.

Recommendations from the Police against these scams

The statement from the National Police includes a series of recommendations to avoid falling into this type of cyber scam, based more on hacking the victim’s mind than a computer attack itself. They are the following: