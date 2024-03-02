A total of 8.3 tons of cocaine was seized in the French Antilles. Seventeen people were arrested during various operations carried out at sea between February 22 and 29, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Martinique announced on Saturday. The suspects are a Russian, two Britons, a South African, Colombians, Venezuelans and Spaniards.

