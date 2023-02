A woman stands in front of a bombed-out residential building in Kherson, southern Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/Maria Senovilla

The number of Ukrainian refugees in other European countries since the Russian invasion has surpassed the 8 million mark, according to data released this Thursday (2) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Of this total, 4.8 million refugees were welcomed into different European protection programs. In all, the UN counts 18.1 million departures from Ukraine since February 24, 2022, in addition to 9.9 million returns.

Poland is the country with the highest number of refugees, with 1.5 million, followed by Germany (1 million), Czech Republic (486 thousand), Italy (169 thousand), Spain (161 thousand) and United Kingdom (158 thousand ).

The Ukrainian War provoked the largest migratory flow in the last 50 years, surpassing the number of refugees from Venezuela (more than 7 million since 2014) and Syria (6.7 million since the beginning of the civil war 12 years ago).