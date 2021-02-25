During the past year, the Dubai Health Authority carried out more than 7,700 field inspection visits to various health facilities in the emirate with the aim of ensuring compliance with preventive measures and precautionary measures to address the Corona virus, and ensuring the health and safety of community members in light of the continuity of the health sector in the emirate by providing the required health care for sick cases.

The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, explained that the number of inspection visits reached during the past year 7,716 field visits, including 330 visits to hospitals, 2592 to outpatient clinics, 151 visits to diagnostic centers and 2,508 pharmaceutical facilities.

The number of inspection visits for Covid-19 reached (5399), including: 1513 for pharmacies, 419 for optical centers, 291 for general clinics, 161 for rehabilitation centers, 84 for diagnostic centers and 38 visits to isolation buildings and hotels.

The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector indicated the great interest that the Health Audit and Control Department attaches to maintaining the highest levels of performance in the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai during the pandemic, which contributed to the high rate of patient safety according to internationally recognized principles to deal with crises, as the inspection and control team worked

Medicare to pay attention to the most dangerous areas for the spread of infection in health facilities on a daily basis and throughout the week, and to follow closely all the requirements of the health sector to preserve the health of patients and members of society in general.

Dr. Al-Mulla said that the violations varied between the failure of the health facility to follow the principles and instructions called for by the Dubai Health Authority as a precaution to prevent the spread of infection, such as measuring temperatures for the visitors upon entry, and the absence of commitment to apply physical spacing in the facility, especially in the waiting area, and the absence of a time difference between appointments. Patients, and the lack of sufficient stock of PPE for staff.

The violations also included the absence of a contract with a company approved by Dubai Municipality for sterilization, the non-commitment of employees to wear personal protection tools, the absence of educational posters regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the absence of a record of examining employees for symptoms of Covid-19 at every shift.

The violations also included some health facilities collecting nasal swabs for polymerase testing in the monitoring area of ​​the emergency department, in contrast to what was mentioned in the standards for collecting and examining samples of Covid-19, as the swabs must be collected in a room containing a washing basin, an air purifier or a negative pressure system, and the lack of a purifier The air in the room used to collect the swabs for COVID-19.

The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector stressed the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to strengthening its monitoring role on health facilities to ensure compliance with all

Precautionary and preventive measures and circulars issued by the Health Authority to maintain the health and safety of society and limit the spread of the Coronavirus.





