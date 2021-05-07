Since April 15, the airlines have operated over 345 export flights from Turkey to Russia. About 77.2 thousand tourists returned to their homeland. This was reported on May 7 at the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Until June 1, the outbound flights will continue to be operated by S7, Utair, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines. Aeroflot and Nordwind took their clients out of Turkey.

“In accordance with the data provided by the airlines, by June 1, another 55 flights are planned from Turkey to Russia by Russian and Turkish airlines,” it says in the message of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Russia, against the backdrop of an unfavorable epidemic situation in Turkey, suspended flights with this country from April 15 to June 1. As of April 30, tour operators have completed the export of Russian organized tourists from Turkey. Along with this, there are still independent travelers. During May, Russian and Turkish airlines plan to perform 111 export flights, which will carry about 21.5 thousand passengers.

On May 4, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar announced that Turkey would be ready to resume air traffic with Russia, taking into account the development of the epidemic situation by June 1.

According to him, the republic has set the task of stabilizing the situation through vaccination and quarantine measures. As a result, there is a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country, the number of patients with confirmed coronavirus as of April 15 was 61.4 thousand, by May 3 it decreased to 24.7 thousand.

The ambassador also announced the proposal of the Turkish side to Russia to hold a meeting on tourism safety in Antalya in the second half of May.

In addition, from May 7, the country will introduce a number of additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stores will be prohibited from selling any goods that are not included in the list of essential products.