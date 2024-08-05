Chihuahua.- According to the State DIF, a total of 77,487 families have benefited from the delivery of 6,199 tons of corn and beans, as part of the Juntos por la Sierra Tarahumara program, with the aim of reducing the effects caused by the drought in that region of the state.

These supports were implemented thanks to the collaboration of 17 State Government agencies, in the period from October 24, 2023, to July 12, 2024. That is, a total of 1,220 tons of beans and another 4,649 tons of corn were distributed.

Localities in municipalities such as Batopilas, Guachochi, Morelos, Maguarichi, Guazapares, Balleza, Chínipas, Urique, Moris, Uruachi, Matachí, Madera, Temósachic, Ocampo, Guadalupe y Calvo, Bocoyna, Carichí, Nonoava and Guerrero, benefited from this program.

During the winter season, 19 thousand blankets were distributed to help citizens cope with the low temperatures.

The State Government, with the aim of continuing these inter-institutional efforts, will acquire an additional 3,079 tons of food, which will be distributed starting in the second half of September 2024, benefiting 38,482 families.