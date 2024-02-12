The Armed Forces and the Ecuadorian police have arrested 7,528 people, 241 of them on charges of terrorismin joint operations since on January 9, the Government applied a state of emergency and decreed the 'internal armed conflict' to stop the spiral of violence attributed to organized crime in the country.

This was stated this Monday by the so-called Security Axis, made up of military, police and Government commanders, in a daily report in which it also detailed that Between January 9 and February 12, 2,312 firearms have been seized12,010 explosives, 158,156 ammunition, 1,221 feeders (bullet loaders) and 3,283 knives.

The Security Axis was established by the Government within the framework of the so-called 'Phoenix Plan' and It covers the 60-day state of emergency that will end at the beginning of March.

Until now, within the framework of this plan, 91,846 (an average of 2,624 daily) joint operations between police and military have been carried out throughout the country, 147 of them against criminal gangs now called terrorist groups by the authorities.

In these operations, carried out both in prisons and on the streets of the country, the security forces have killed 8 people whom they have identified as terrorists, two police officers have died and no casualties have been recorded in the military ranks. .

Agents have also recovered 979 vehicles, 879 motorcycles and 28 boats; in addition to $185,943.14, 49.2 tons of drugs and 37,340 gallons of fuel (about 141,339 liters).

They have also managed to recapture 34 inmates of the almost 90 who escaped from prisons where, at the beginning of the year, several inmate riots occurred.

By declaring the 'internal armed conflict', the Government of President Daniel Noboa identified at least 22 transnational organized crime groups and classified them “as terrorist organizations” and “belligerent non-state actors.”

By identifying these groups as belligerents, the president opened a legal door for the Armed Forces, together with the Police, to act with all their resources to neutralize them.

The spiral of violence in Ecuador was unleashed when the president of Ecuador was apparently preparing to launch his 'Phoenix Plan' against crime.

In principle, this strategy sought to regain control of the prisons, many of them internally dominated by criminal groups, whose rivalries left more than 450 prisoners murdered since 2020 in a series of prison massacres.

This extreme violence also moved to the streets, until Ecuador became one of the most violent countrieswith 45 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

