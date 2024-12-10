More than 75 Nobel laureates sent an open letter this Monday in which they expressed their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Robert Kennedy Jr as United States Secretary of Health, particularly for his “lack of experience” and his anti-vaccine position.

«Given his record, putting Mr. Kennedy at the head of the Department of Health would represent a risk to public health”write the 77 Nobel Prize winners in Medicine, Physics, Chemistry or Economics in their letter to the US senators.

Among the signatories is Drew Weissman, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2023 for his work in the development of messenger RNA vaccines, which have been decisive in the fight against covid-19.

Robert Kennedy Jr, nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, campaigned for a time as a presidential candidate before joining Donald Trump.









Appointment for his support in the campaign

The Republican rewarded him by giving him a ministerial portfolio, but this appointment must be submitted to a vote in the Senate, as required by the Constitution.

Former environmental law lawyer without scientific traininghas spread conspiracy theories about vaccines against Covid-19 and alleged links between vaccination and autism, and calls for stopping adding fluoride to tap water, despite being considered a great health success in the fight against cavities.

“In addition to his lack of relevant qualifications or experience in the fields of medicine, science, public health or government, Kennedy has opposed many vaccines “that have made it possible to protect health and save lives, such as those from measles and polio,” denounce the signatories.

They ask senators to vote against

“We urge you to vote against the confirmation of your nomination as Secretary of Health,” they ask the senators.

Several of Donald Trump’s choices for his administration have generated controversy.

For example, Pete Hegseth, former military man and Fox News presenter, to lead the Pentagon despite accusations of sexual assault and excessive alcohol consumption.

Matt Gaetz, his first choice for attorney general, was forced to withdraw after accusations of having sexual relations with a minor.