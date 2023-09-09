Saturday, September 9, 2023, 08:40



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A total of 73,634 in the Region received the aid of 200 euros approved by the Government to mitigate the impact of high inflation, especially on the most vulnerable groups, according to data from the Tax Agency.

The beneficiaries of this initiative approved by the Executive at the end of December of last year are self-employed or employed workers and beneficiaries of the unemployment benefit or subsidy in 2022, who last year did not exceed an income of 27,000 gross euros and whose assets , discounting the habitual residence, does not exceed 75,000 euros. In addition, they must have habitual residence in Spain in 2022.

For the calculation, the income and assets of the following people who live at the same address must be added: the beneficiary himself; your spouse or common-law partner; descendants under 25 years of age, or with disabilities, with incomes that do not exceed 8,000 euros; and ascendants up to the second degree by direct line (parents and grandparents).

The deadline to request this aid ended on March 31 and, as was the case with the previous aid of 200 euros, pensioners and recipients of the Minimum Living Income (IMV) are excluded from this aid as they are groups that have already benefited from other measures approved by the Government such as the 15% increase in non-contributory pensions and the IMV. Likewise, pensioners have their purchasing power guaranteed with the revaluation of pensions in accordance with the CPI.

Therefore, with this aid of a single payment of 200 euros, included in Royal Decree-Law 20/2022, of December 27, the beneficiaries of the previous benefit are expanded, with the aim of alleviating the detrimental effect that the increase of prices it has especially on the lowest incomes. In this way, this benefit reduces situations of economic vulnerability that are not covered by other social benefits, such as pensions or the IMV.

The aid of 200 euros is part of the package of measures approved by the Government to mitigate the impact of inflation on the country’s social majority.