Healthcare workers demonstrate in front of one of the Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Los Angeles on the first day of the strike.

Since 6:00 a.m. this Wednesday, thousands of employees at 39 hospitals in California have begun one of the largest health strikes in the United States. Some 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers have called for a 72-hour protest that will continue in seven states to demand better conditions and benefits after the intense sacrifice that the pandemic demanded of them. This is the first negotiation of their collective contract after the health crisis. The demonstration adds to a year that has been marked by several labor conflicts in the areas of transportation, entertainment and hospitality.

Negotiations between Kaiser and the union began in April. Five months later, there is no agreement between the parties. Workers’ organizations demand a 27% increase in the salary divided over the four years that the collective contract lasts, among other requests. The employer, among the largest health service providers and one of the largest insurers in the United States with 13 million clients, had made a counteroffer of 16% and offered protections to avoid subcontracting. There was no agreement. “Kaiser has a chaotic negotiating style driven by bad faith throughout the entire process,” leaders of the United Healthcare Workers of the West union, which represents about 85,000 employees in total, said Monday. Since that day, the union has not heard anything from the employers.

Pickets were present this morning at dozens of hospitals. These are made up of nurses, healthcare assistants, administrative staff, cafeteria and cleaning employees, laboratory technicians and optometrists, among several others. Doctors are not part of this strike, but the impact of the protest is expected to affect services in dozens of centers. The union had given Kaiser ten days to change the appointments and operations scheduled for this Wednesday. The strike continues for three days, in addition to California, in the States of Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Workers in Virginia and Washington DC will only do so for 24 hours.

“We are demanding that the workers’ crisis end. We need more employees,” Rocío Chacón, an administrative employee, told local television this morning. “The staff is tired of working 14 or 16 hours a day and having to sleep in their cars because they cannot afford to pay rent in Southern California,” says Chacón, who has been part of the negotiating committee in recent weeks.

The union demands that the minimum be raised to $25, but Kaiser offers between $21 and $25 depending on where the worker is. They complain that hospitals do not have enough employees to cope. It is common for healthcare assistants to double their shifts, like doctors, to care for around 20 patients. “In emergency rooms, people can wait up to three hours for an x-ray when before they waited 30 minutes. Patients with appointments can wait up to two hours before being seen. There is an economic crisis, but also a health one. I never thought that here I would see the problems of the hospitals in my country,” says Chacón, who is Mexican, and she has been working for the Kaiser Permanente system for more than 20 years.

The healthcare group ensures that the compensation to its employees is higher than that offered by its main competitors. The sector faces the same challenges, although several of them have worsened during the pandemic, according to Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California and Hawaii. “I think that after the health crisis, many of the health workers were left with depression syndrome. burn out”, he assured.

The hospital group posted second-quarter net profits of $2.1 billion and revenue of $25 billion. These are made up in part of health programs such as Medicaid, which depends on the federal government. Gaskill-Hames says Kaiser Permanente’s profit rate is around 7%, a figure lower than industry standards, which are around 21%. The spokesperson affirms that the centers have been affected by increased costs derived from inflation and the lack of workers.

If there is no agreement these days, there is a new 72-hour strike called for November. The thousands of employees in the sector are also closely following a law that is waiting to be signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The local Congress recently approved a rule that raises the minimum for health workers to $25 per hour. If signed by the president, it would benefit 455,000 workers. Newsom must sign or veto it by October 14.