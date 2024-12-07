We talk a lot about the private car collections of soccer stars like Cristiano Ronaldo or music stars, like Maluma or J Balvin, but the truth is that the most famous collection of luxury vehicles is not from a celebrity, but from a king. Better said, from a sultan: Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Negara Brunei Darussalambetter known as the Sultanate of Brunei or simply Brunei.

This is one of the countries in the world, since it barely occupies part of the northwest of the island of Borneo, but it houses one of the most incredible private collections of cars in the world, that of the leader of the Islamic absolute monarchy, as described by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the form of state of Brunei. At the end of the last century, its sultan came to occupy the lists of the richest people in the world according to Forbes thanks to the country’s enrichment with gas and oil production.

As a result of this enrichment as a result of the oil crisis of 1973, the sultan gave shape to what has always been said, despite the fact that hardly any details of his garage were known, which was the most spectacular private collection of luxury vehicles in the world. . According to various sources, such as Ferrari Club Spain, It had more than 7,000 cars valued at 5,000 million dollars.

Among them, there is no shortage of a very long list of sports models, their favorites, Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini and even McLarenas has become clear when a good part of his collection was leaked on Instagram, through the account @brunei_cars_2001. The photos, which show an immense garage with models packed together and classified in some cases by color (yellow, for example), are from 24 years ago, 2001, which is why we refer to the sultan’s collection in the past tense, since it has not been It has not been revealed whether it is still as big and expensive, whether it has gone further or whether, on the contrary, the Sultan of Brunei, who is now 78 years old, has decided to part with part of his wealth in the form of luxury cars.









Some of the vehicles of the Sultan of Brunei



Unique models in the world designed for the Sultan of Brunei

In the leaked photos of the Sultan of Brunei’s luxury car collection, his most particular car does not appear, a Rolls Royce Silver Spur limousine covered in gold motifs.

The limousine in question has a large fabric canopy on the rear seats, includes the family coat of arms made of 24 carat gold (on the front and sides) and has a bumper whose design is reminiscent of oak wood. We know what it looks like because it was used in 2004 at a royal wedding.

Beyond this rarity, the private collection of the Sultan of Brunei has authentic jewels that are unique in the world because they have been modified or designed for him.

Leaving aside the Ferrari models that he has in his garage – we leave this appendix for the end of the text –, numerous Mercedes can be seen in the leaked photos, including a 300 SL Gullwing; a long list of Porsches; and, above all, an incredible Bentley collection.

One of the Bentleys in his collection



Furthermore, you can see up to three McLaren F1 modelsone of the most expensive cars in his collection, and a Bugatti EB110 SS from the year 93 incomparable. There is also no shortage of Jaguar models, such as eight XJ220; Rolls-Royce, beyond its wedding limousine; or Lamborghinis.

But, without a doubt, Bentley aside, if there is a logo that is repeated in the leaked photos of the collection, which were taken in 2001, it is the Prancing Horse of Ferrari. It is estimated that the Sultan of Brunei could have had hundreds of models made in Maranello in his collection at the beginning of the century.

A McLaren of the Sultan



The incredible collection of Ferraris of the Sultan of Brunei

The most notable thing about the Sultan of Brunei’s luxury car collection, and it is very difficult to focus on just one detail, is the list of Ferrari models in your possession. Or, at least, that it had in 2001, when the leaked photos on Instagram were taken.

For example, up to eight units of the Ferrari F40 can be seen in the images. There are ones for all chromatic tastes: even white, gray and green, and of course, also yellows and reds.

There is also no shortage of exclusive versions of iconic Prancing Horse bodies. According to Ferrari Club Spain, the Sultan of Brunei’s first experiment with a Ferrari was to convert a 365GT/4 Daytona into a Bugy-type convertible vehicle without doors.

Ferrari collection



Furthermore, according to the same source, Pininfarina, a major label in the history of luxury car design in general and Ferrari in particular, “designed the Mythos based on the Ferrari Testarossa and the inspiration to draw the first ones arose from its lines. sketches that would shape the Ferrari F50 years later. Well, the Sultan of Brunei acquired the prototype, and not content with it, they add from Ferrari Club Spain, « He had two more cars built on his own.one in red and one in blue, his favorite color.

Another model included in the sultan’s collection is the one known as the Ferrari F50 Bolide. The sultan received six F50 models in different colors according to Ferrari Club Spain – white, yellow, silver grey, blue and red – and one of the red ones was transformed into this unique model in the world.

The Ferrari FX made by Pininfarina based on the 512TR, a Spider version with only 2 seats, and a striking version of the Ferrari 456GT, known as Venice, a kind of family car for the Cavvallino Rampante, are other Ferrari jewels that the Sultan of Brunei had in his collection in 2001.

Another of the sultan’s exclusive Ferraris



An “infinite” garage in which according to Ferrari Club España – some of these models can be seen in the leaked photos – there is also space reserved for “numerous convertible versions of several Ferrari Testarossa and 512TR, and even 550 Maranello, all in blue dark”, in addition to a transformation of the F90, a car developed at the end of the 80s of the last century by Enrico Fumia, head of Research and Development at Pininfarina. A car manufactured on the basis of the Testarossa chassis of which only six units were produced.