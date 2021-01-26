#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Before the agricultural consolidation of the 1960s, our countryside looked quite different. At the time, in order to improve productivity, the hedges were gradually pulled up. Other times, other manners. Today, while respect for biodiversity is about to be enshrined in our Constitution, efforts are being made to go back. During the One Planet Summit, a major international conference on the environment organized by France, the United Nations and the World Bank last December, Emmanuel Macron made a commitment to launch a vast operation of planting hedges throughout our territory.

But in some regions, we did not wait for presidential promises to act. This is the case in Lorraine where, for the past 7 years, annual replanting operations have been carried out. The 2021 campaign is underway in the Lorraine regional natural park where communities, volunteers and farmers are participating in the planting of 10 km of hedges this year. Local species such as rosehips which, in addition to being robust, produce fruit on which animals and insects can feed.

These hedges, which will allow the fauna to shelter and the flora to flourish, will also change the sometimes a little desert aspect of certain campaigns. Natural windbreaks, these plant barriers will also offer a pleasant perspective for hikers. A project for which France has given itself the means: the replanting operation has a budget of 50 million euros.