Since early this Thursday, the center of Cartagena has been a coming and going of tourists, who have filled the terraces of bars and restaurants, as well as the open shops. The good weather has helped the more than 7,000 cruise passengers who have arrived in the port city from Malaga to visit its main sites and enjoy the events on the occasion of Hispanic Heritage Day.

Units from the three armies displayed material until 6 p.m. and held exhibitions at the access to the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal. The Mine Countermeasures Force, the Navy Diving Center, the Special Naval Warfare Force and the Navy Personnel Support Agency participate.

«It is enriching to know the defense systems because they are part of the history and culture of a country. There is nothing like receiving explanations from those who work in these units,” said Harry Wilson during his tour of the port exhibition.

There are also the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment number 73 of the Army, the General Air Academy, the Zaragoza 5 Parachute Infantry Regiment and the Parachuting School of the Sewer Base of the Air and Space Army.

During the morning, there were queues to participate in one of the guided tours of the Military Arsenal and the historical room of the Submarine Base. The city is decorated for the occasion with nearly 300 national flags at the main entrances and avenues, such as Paseo Alfonso XIII, Alameda de San Antón, Puerta de Murcia, Cuesta del Batel, Paseo del Muelle and Calle Real. as well as the most representative municipal buildings, such as the Town Hall.

As a culmination of Hispanic Heritage Day and the Pilar festivity, a concert by the Levante Tercio Music Unit of the Marine Corps will take place at 7 p.m. in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, where chairs have been installed for the public to attend. want to follow him.