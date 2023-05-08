More than 700 people took part in the Immortal Regiment action in Beijing, the events were held on the territory of the Russian embassy in China, Izvestia reported on May 8.

The action was attended not only by Russians, but also by foreigners, including citizens of China. Many of the procession participants were dressed in military uniforms from the times of the Great Patriotic War.

The memory of the dead was honored with a minute of silence.

As one of the procession participants said, he brought a portrait of his great-grandfather Andrei Baranov, who went through the whole war. After defeating Nazi Germany, he went to China to liberate it from Japanese troops.

According to a Chinese citizen, she was born in the USSR, grew up and was educated in that country. In the 50s, the family returned to China, but the USSR remained a second home for the pensioner.

“Therefore, I always celebrate Victory Day,” she said.

Earlier Monday, the Immortal Regiment marched in Cuban Havana. More than 250 people took part in the commemorative action. The residents of Cuba shared the holiday with Russian compatriots.

The procession also took place in Cologne, Germany.

The day before, an action was also held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory Day. Izvestia showed footage of residents of the capital coming to the monument to the Liberator Soldier to honor the memory of their loved ones who participated in the Great Patriotic War.

On the eve of May 9, Immortal Regiment actions were held in Argentina and Spain.

