Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The Spanish average salary is still increasing since 2021, achieving fifteen consecutive quarters of interannual increase for all autonomies. Thus, the average salary of the whole of Spain He obtained his Historical maximum reaching 1,987 euros per month at the close of 2024, despite suffering the lowest year -on -year increase in the last fifteen months, 3.8%, behind 3.4% of the second quarter of 2021. As Public Adecco collects in its February 2025 report, “Adecco of opportunities and employment satisfaction”, prepared from the data published in the National Institute of Statistics and the Ministry of Employment. This report uses the term salary in reference to Average ordinary salary in gross termsexcluding extraordinary payments, extra hours and other concepts, before relevant withholdings and deductions are computed.

In nominal termsthe salary of tOdas Autonomies reach their maximum historical level. However, there are divergences between the different increases, showing Extremadura the greatest interannual increase with a 7.4% rise, followed by the Balearic Islands with an increase of 5.5% and the Region of Murcia with a rise one tenth below the previous one. In contrast, the communities of La Rioja, the Basque Country, Castilla La Mancha, Cantabria and Andalucía registered the lowest percentage of year -on -year increase with a rise in to penalties 2.7%.

For the first time, No community is positioned below the threshold of 1,600 euros per month. In addition, the differential between the community that presents the greatest salary (Madrid) with the least (Extremadura) has experienced an interannual reduction of 2.6%, reaching 724 euros. Likewise, the difference between the average of the three communities with the greatest salary and the three with the lowest is reduced, being 569 euros, which represents a negative difference of 1.0% year -on -year.

Madrid Community: 2,364

Basque Country: 2,248

Navarra: 2,154

Catalonia: 2,120

Balearic Islands: 1953

Asturias: 1.934

Aragon: 1.876

Galicia: 1.826

Valencian Community: 1.820

Cantabria: 1,809

La Rioja: 1,791

Castilla y León: 1,767

Castilla La Mancha: 1,757

Murcia: 1,757

Andalusia: 1,750

Canary Islands: 1,668

Extremadura: 1,641

The Gross media a month of Spanish salary as a whole is 1,987 euros per month, Only four autonomous communities exceed it. Among them, Madrid occupies the first position with an average remuneration 2,364 euros per month, an interannual growth of 4.1%, average of the Basque Country, which has an average salary of 2,248 euros per month and an interannual increase of 2.7%; Navarra, which continues in third place with 2,154 euros per month, registering a 3.4% increase; and Catalonia, also with a 3.4% growth, standing at 2,120 euros per month. However, in 2024 the growth of salary at the interannual level of these four regions decreased compared to their increases from 2022 to 2023.









At the far end, Extremadura falls to the last place with 1,641 euros monthly, despite presenting the largest year -on -year increase in all CC.AA. with 7.4%, compared to 2.7% of the previous year. So, shorten distance with the Canary Islands, the following community with the lowest salary that is at 1,668 euros per month, reaching an interannual increase (2.9%) lower than that of 2023.

Spain gains purchasing power after eight loss quarters

Along these lines and leaving inflation, the evolution of Average Spanish salary has gained purchasing power After eight consecutive quarters of losses, which represents an increase of 2.5% in the last years, that is, 578 euros more a year, according to data of the “Adjoco monitor of opportunities and satisfaction in employment.”

For its side, the current average salary purchase capacityfor the same period, it is 7.9% lower compared to 2009, year with greater purchasing power of the historical series. Although, if instead of comparing with the last eight quarters the reach to the last four is shortened, both in 2023 and in 2024 there were increases of the purchasing power, 1.3% and 1.5% respectively.

Regarding dissection by autonomous communities, only Cantabriawith a negative percentage of three tenths, and Canary Islandswith a 1.0%decrease, they record a decrease in their purchasing power. So, Cantabrians and Canaries have stopped winning 72 and 209 euros per year, corresponding.

At the opposite end, the Balearic Islands its purchasing power increases by 6.1%, with a Ascent equivalent to 1,351 euros per yearso it remains in the lead as the community whose purchasing power increased to a greater extent, followed by Madrid with 4.5%, the Region of Murcia with 4.3%and Extremadura with 4%, which represents an increase equivalent to 1,213 euros, 871 euros and 700 euros per year, respectively.