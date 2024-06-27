More than 700 students from campuses 7 and 5 of the Colegio de Bachilleres celebrated their graduation yesterday in a ceremony in which they were called to transform this border.

“They are preparing the generation that will come to bring about changes. Juárez deserves many aspects in which to invest to help transform. Juárez requires that the work that you are going to do continues to contribute in the coming years,” said Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, secretary of the City Council.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar to quality education as a key investment for the development of the city.

The representative of Governor Maru Campos, Óscar Ibáñez Hernández, highlighted that this event marked an important celebration for this generation of graduates, the achievement of the latter’s students from campus 5, who were crowned champions of the “Together for Youth” program. , which covered the topic of suicide prevention, showing a commitment to border society.

The celebration also coincided with the 200th anniversary of the founding of the State of Chihuahua, Ibáñez said.

Among those attending the event were Reyes Humberto de las Casas Muñoz, general director of the College of Bachelors of the State of Chihuahua, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, secretary of the City Council, and Laura Robledo Vega, coordinator of the Northern Zone of Cobach.

During his speech, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel addressed a few words to the graduates, underscoring the importance of their preparation for the future of Ciudad Juárez.

Ibáñez Hernández pointed out that the women have demonstrated a remarkable attitude, discipline and social commitment, qualities that also characterize the governor herself.

“Who were all the first places in this College of Bachelors? Well, pure women!” exclaimed Ibáñez Hernández, recognizing the academic and artistic achievements of the students.