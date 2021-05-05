740 applications were submitted for participation in the annual prize for inventors “Novator of Moscow”, most of them came from developers and entrepreneurs in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence (209), as well as medicine and pharmaceuticals (152). This was announced by the Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalia Sergunina.

“The award was established to stimulate the creation and implementation of the most advanced technologies. For the second year in a row, hundreds of promising solutions have been submitted for the competition. In 2020, we received 483 applications for participation, and this year – already 740, 1.5 times more. Each project now awaits an expert assessment. The 36 best developments will get to the final “, – the words of Sergunina are quoted on the portal mos.ru…

The competition provides for three nominations, depending on the stage of project development: “Project of the Future” for inventions at the level of innovative ideas, “Reality Changing” for developments that are ready to enter the market, and “Innovation Leaders” for projects that have already received the first proceeds. …

In addition, there are six areas in each category: “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technologies”, “Medicine and Pharmaceuticals”, “Transport and Logistics”, “Ecology and Environmental Protection”, “Improvement and Construction” and “Public Projects”.

The prize fund of the award was increased from 17.25 million to 20.7 million rubles, and the number of winners increased from 15 to 18. The expert committee includes representatives of the business community and executive authorities.

The best contestants will receive 500 thousand, 1 million or 1.5 million rubles, depending on the nomination. Authors of 18 finalist projects, who took second place, will be awarded incentive prizes.

Among the winners of Novator of Moscow in 2020 are a system for typing with the power of thought, designed for people with speech and motor impairments, a drug for the treatment of hereditary diseases of muscle tissue, a device for improving sleep using electromagnetic pulses, solar panels in the form of stickers charging any gadget even in dim light.

Events of various projects in Moscow related to education, leisure, sports, health care, landscaping, are united by the Moscow program “My District”. Its goal is the systemic and harmonious development of all districts of the city, regardless of their distance from the center. The program has been implemented in the capital since 2018, it was launched on the initiative of Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.