There will be no parade, but the Day of the Bando de la Huerta is a holiday and therefore the authorities are aware that the residents of Murcia, and surely from the neighboring towns, will go today to the city center and its parks and gardens to celebrate it. . For this reason, the Murcia City Council has organized a special surveillance device in which more than 700 agents will participate police and Civil Guard and Civil Protection volunteers (from Murcia and Molina de Segura), who will be supported by drones. These aircraft will launch messages of caution, at the same time that they will control squares, gardens and parks to avoid crowds.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, explained yesterday that “the measures that have been designed are aimed at preventing new infections of the virus, to avoid a fourth wave; it does not have sanctioning purposes ”. Serrano appealed to the entire population, both Murcia and visitors, “to prudence and responsibility”, because “although it is a pity that we can not enjoy the Bando as other years, it is sadder that hospitals are full of Covid patients ”and that“ the virus enters our homes ”.

In the police device prepared for the day, the City Council will have more than 400 local police officers (169 will watch over the morning shift to ensure compliance with all the protocols against the pandemic and 168 in the afternoon shift). These agents will be supported by about 50 Civil Protection volunteers, as well as 250 members of the National Police and Civil Guard, who will be in charge of the control and surveillance of stations, dissuasive car parks, entrances and districts. “The National Police will put special zeal in supporting local agents when they need it,” said the Murcian councilor.

Serrano, who indicated that the operation came into force as of yesterday’s curfew (22 hours), stressed that “the necessary troops” will travel to the mountain, if it is found that there are undue agglomerations of people and that although there are no there will be a “perimeter closure” of the municipality of Murcia, if access to the city will be controlled.

“It must be clear that there will not be parades, no barracks or anything,” insisted the mayor, while asking for citizen collaboration so that, once the pandemic is over, “those of 2022 are the best Spring Festivities that have met ».

The presidents of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas and the Agrupación Sardinera, Juan Pablo Hernández and José Antonio Sánchez, respectively, spoke in the same vein. Both asked that Bando Day be celebrated “with common sense, when they go out for a walk or consume something” in bars and restaurants. “Let’s not back down in the fight against the pandemic.” Hernández explained that the few acts that the clubs are planning to carry out, such as the Huerta mass and the floral offering to the Virgen de la Fuensanta, will be inside the cathedral and with limited capacity.