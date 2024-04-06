More than 70 thousand worshipers celebrated the night of Ramadan 27 at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Last night, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque witnessed the highest number of worshipers in its history, as the total number of worshipers on the night of the 27th of Ramadan reached 70,680 worshipers, of whom 11,589 worshipers performed Tarawih prayers, and 59,091 worshipers performed Tahajjud prayers in a warm atmosphere. Peace and tranquility, while the total number of people breaking their fast reached 33,500.

Tonight, the imam of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, reciter Idris Abkar, began praying to God Almighty to grant the UAE the blessing of security and safety, to guide its wise leadership for the good and well-being of society, to forgive the founders of the state and have mercy on them and all the dead Muslims, and to accept everyone’s fasting and prayers. And obedience.

The mosque's halls, corridors, and outer courtyards were filled with worshipers in a scene that expressed the superiority of Islamic values ​​that brought them together despite the diversity of their cultures, within an atmosphere of faith characterized by tranquility and tranquility..

On the other hand, the total number of worshipers in the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain City reached 28,850 worshipers, including 3,734 worshipers in the Isha and Tarawih prayers, and 25,116 worshipers in the Tahajjud prayers, while the total number of worshipers in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the Emirate of Fujairah reached 13,634. Prayers, including 2,318 worshipers in the Ishaa and Tarawih prayers, and 11,316 worshipers in the Tahajjud prayers..

The management of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has harnessed all its capabilities to serve the guests of God, and to provide integrated services provided