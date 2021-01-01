The crews of more than 70 warships and support vessels of the Russian Navy celebrated the New Year, performing tasks in the World Ocean, reports TASS, referring to the RF Ministry of Defense.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, sent a congratulatory telegram to the sailors. He expressed confidence that in the future they will continue to adequately carry the St. Andrew’s flag in the World Ocean.

Evmenov wished the servicemen success in fulfilling the assigned tasks, as well as good health and happiness.

The department noted that the sailors also received congratulations from their loved ones, and New Year’s events were held on the Navy ships on duty at sea.

Recall that at the end of last year in the Russian Navy Corvette Thundering entered, equipped with guided missile weapons. The ceremony of raising the Andreevsky flag on it took place on December 29 at the “Severnaya Verf” in St. Petersburg.