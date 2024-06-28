Step.- The South Fork and Salt fires have reached more than 70 percent containment as of Friday morning, June 28, and most exclusion zones have reopened to area residents, according to the New Mexico Division of Forestry. The South Fork fire is estimated at 17,569 acres (7,108 hectares) with 73 percent containment and the Salt fire is estimated at 7,939 acres (3,213 hectares) with 71 percent containment.

The Forestry Division reminds residents that there are still firefighters, firefighting crews, utility workers and vehicles working in the area as some exclusion zones reopen.

Green zones are now open to residents. Red areas remain Exclusion Zones and are off-limits. Blue areas are no-entry zones with multiple access points to the Exclusion Zones and are also off-limits to residents. The Forestry Division says “no-entry/exclusion zones” will remain in effect in some areas of the Town of Ruidoso and residents can view an interactive property map to see which areas remain closed.

The Forestry Division says the fires experienced limited activity as storms moved over the area on Thursday, June 27. Several lightning strikes occurred and one sparked a fire. However, crews were able to knock down the blaze immediately.

Beginning Friday, all tribal donations and distribution of donated items to individuals and families affected by the fires will be held at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Evacuation sites on the Mescalero Apache Reservation will close operations on Sunday, June 30. These sites include the Mescalero Community Center and the Inn of the Mountain Gods hotel complex.

An emergency South Fork Fire closure order was issued last week for national forest lands within the Smokey Bear Ranger District. Identified areas, roads and trails are closed to the public.

There is also a temporary flight restriction over the fire area. This prohibits any use of drones by the public.