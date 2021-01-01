Rescuers in Ukraine removed 74 people, including 13 children and three pregnant women, from the stopped lift on the cable car in the village of Slavske, Lviv region. This was announced on Friday, December 1, by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

“As of 16:05 (17:05 Moscow time) all 74 people were removed from the chair lift in Slavskoye, including 13 children and three pregnant women. The work has been completed, “the statement on the agency’s website says.

Earlier that day, rescuers recorded a cable car stop. It was caused by problems with electricity. 27 specialists were involved in the rescue of people, four pieces of equipment were used.

On January 17, 2020, more than 30 tourists were stuck on a stopped cable car on Mount Pogar in the Carpathians. Rescuers removed 32 people from the cable car, including five children.

14 rescuers and three pieces of equipment took part in the rescue of tourists who got stuck on the cable car near the urban-type settlement Slavskoye.