Ten days ago, the candidates began touring the country in the official start of the electoral campaign for the presidential elections. The security forces have also reinforced their persecution arm and, in ten days, 71 arbitrary arrests have been recorded among collaborators and members of opposition parties that support the candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who has run in these elections as the second option in the face of the judicial blockade imposed by Chavismo on the presentation of the leader María Corina Machado.

The arrest figures were compiled by the NGO Laboratorio de Paz and occur in the midst of an intensification of the repressive pattern against opponents, activists and dissidents that has been seen throughout the year. Chavismo has responded with a heavy hand to the mass demonstrations of the opposition candidate, who has received the political capital that Machado has managed to win among Venezuelans dissatisfied with the Chavista system. The closest collaborators of the opposition leader, directors of her party Vente Venezuela, have been imprisoned months ago and six of them are sheltered in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas. In addition to the closure of businesses where the opposition campaign teams have contracted some food service – such as the restaurant Pancho Grill of the Hernández de Corozo Pando sisters – lodging and other services, these new arbitrary arrests have occurred in several states of the country.

Following one of the largest opposition demonstrations, businessman Ricardo Albacete Vidal was arrested. He had given Machado shelter in his home while she was touring the state of Táchira. Albacete, 72 years old and a Spanish citizen, was intercepted last week in Caracas by men without identification. Prosecutor Tarek William Saab later confirmed the arrest and said it was part of an investigation into alleged “sabotage against the electrical system to irritate the population and destabilize the presidential elections.”

On Monday, the driver of the truck in which González and Machado traveled during a caravan on Cedeño Avenue in the city of Valencia, in the state of Carabobo, was also arrested. The driver, Elisaúl Rodríguez, after finishing his shift and taking down the electoral propaganda, tried to reach the highway, where police officers intercepted him and arrested him for allegedly having run over some pedestrians. Two people who were with him in the truck are also in prison. Another driver who delivered water to this opposition rally was also arrested in the hours following the meeting. That same weekend, Ángel Aristimuño, a member of Machado’s command and a member of the Un Nuevo Tiempo party, was arrested in the state of Monagas, in the east of the country; and Dennis Martínez, coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party in Anaco, Anzoátegui state.

In the tense climate in which the campaign is taking place, there have also been 26 cases of harassment by officials towards candidates, such as the one suffered a few days ago by González Urrutia when he took a plane to Barinas, and 11 cases of obstruction of public roads to prevent the passage of activists to political events. Added to this is the digital blocking of another four independent media outlets dedicated to verifying hoaxes. Last month, five activists linked to the opposition were arrested in less than 72 hours.

Lawyer Perkins Rocha, a member of Machado’s command, called on the members of the National Electoral Council to address the “wave of arrests,” after pointing out that “their shoulders bear the responsibility for ensuring that the players compete transparently.” Ensuring a climate of peace as a condition for holding free and democratic elections is another point of the Barbados Agreement, which has remained on paper if one looks at the evolution of the political crisis in the South American country over the last year. With July 28 approaching, tension and political violence seem to be increasing in Venezuela.

