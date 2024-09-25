Al Mayadeen: More than 70 people killed in Lebanon in 24 hours from Israeli strikes

More than 70 people were killed in one day as a result of Israeli military strikes on Lebanon, the TV channel reports. Al Mayadeen with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the largest number of victims was recorded in Mount Lebanon – 22 people. Another twenty people died in the province of Nabatieh, and 12 people in the Bekaa Valley. According to the Ministry of Health, about 400 Lebanese were injured in the shelling.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Herzi Halevy said that the country was planning a ground operation against the formations of the radical Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon. He said that “fighters have been striking all day” and preparations for the maneuver were underway.