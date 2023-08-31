Tragedy in Johannesburg. At least 73 people died and 52 were injured in a fire at a building in the city’s financial district. The fire broke out around 1.30 in the night. The causes of the fire, the most serious in the history of the city, are not yet clear, reported the South African news portal News24. In statements reported by local media, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for Emergency Management Services, said the building housed an “informal settlement”.

“Search and rescue operations are continuing,” Mulaudzi said, confirming that the building destroyed by the flames was an “informal settlement,” a building that was abandoned and had been occupied by the homeless. Local authorities confirmed that the building is owned by the municipality and accused the criminal “cartels”.

In the central area of ​​Johannesburg where the fire occurred, many migrants from African countries live, the BBC points out, and the building devoured by flames is located in an area where there are what are described as ‘hijacked’ buildings ( hijacked), squatted. South Africa has become a magnet for people from neighboring countries and other African states, underlines the BBC. Official data speak of 2.9 million migrants present in the country out of a population of 60 million people, but the numbers could be much higher.