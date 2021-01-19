A cafeteria in Valencia collects the terrace for the closing of shops at five in the afternoon, this Monday. Mònica Torres; THE COUNTRY

71% of the jobs lost in 2020 belonged to the commerce and hospitality sectors, according to a report released Tuesday by Adecco. Specifically, during the past year, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, 697,400 jobs were lost in Spain, of which 496,100 belonged to commerce and hospitality, 71% of the total, according to the study Adecco Occupation Monitor II: socioeconomic profile of employment in Spain.

The document also highlights that in Spain only five of the 11 branches of activity increased their employment over the last 12 months until the third quarter of 2020. Thus, it indicates that only the finance and insurance sector registered increases in employment (+ 4.4%), water and energy (+ 2.7%), real estate (+ 2.3%), public administrations and social services (+ 1.9%) and information and communications (+ 1.8%). On the other hand, the decreases in construction (-1.6%), agriculture and livestock (-2%), professional activities (-3.1%), manufacturing (-5.3%), cultural services and others ( -6.1%) and commerce and hospitality (-8.3%).

Commerce and hospitality has been the only branch of activity in which employment has been lost in all the autonomous communities, according to Adecco, who points out that in all the others there are regions in which some jobs have grown and others where they have been reduced. It is new data that confirms the collapse of the sector and leaves it as one of the hardest hit in the Spanish economy.

Employment in finance and insurance is the one that has increased in more regions, after increasing in 12 of the 17 autonomous communities. It is followed by public administrations and social services, which has increased by 11 autonomies. In contrast, employment in the manufacturing sector has fallen in 14 communities.

According to Adecco, when comparing the current number of employed persons in each branch of activity with that of 2008, it is observed that, “despite the decline in recent months since total employment is lower than that of that year,” there are five branches with a increase in employment over these 12 years. These are real estate activities (+ 33.5%), Public Administrations and social services (+ 18.2%), water and energy (+ 9.1%), professional activities (+ 7.7%) and information and communications (+ 2.7%). On the contrary, in the last 12 years the greatest drop in employment has been concentrated in construction (-48.3%), manufacturing (-19%) and finance and insurance (-13.6%).

More autonomous

The study also indicates that almost all of the jobs destroyed in the last four quarters (98%) correspond to salaried workers. In the case of non-salaried employees, while the number of employers has decreased (-7.7%), there has been an increase in the number of self-employed who do not have staff in charge (+ 3.4%).

Adecco points out that the increase in the number of freelancers could be explained by microentrepreneurs “who have laid off all their staff (for which they are no longer employers) and by people who, upon losing their job, try to start an independent activity”. An effect that is now diminished, since the self-employed are also taking a severe blow from the pandemic.

Looking at the public and private sectors, the report highlights that the private sector has lost 790,400 jobs, while the public has increased by 108,400 people (+ 3.4%). Regarding the duration of the contract, it is observed that nine out of ten jobs lost during the pandemic have been temporary. In fact, of the total 682,000 jobs lost, 99,100 were permanent and 582,800 were temporary.

The report also highlights that the temporary employment rate has fallen to 24.2%, this is 2.5 percentage points less than a year earlier, which “shows that reducing the temporary employment rate cannot be an objective for itself: its reduction, in a context of job loss, leaves workers in a worse situation ”.