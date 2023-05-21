Data from the Salariômetro bulletin also show that the median wage floor in April was BRL 1,554

the bulletin Salaryometerfrom Fipe (Foundation Institute of Economic Research), indicated that 7 out of 10 salaries (72.5%) had readjustments above the inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) in 2023.

In April, the median readjustment was 5%, for an accumulated INPC of 4.4%. This month, the proportion of readjustments above the INPC was 63.5%. The median floor for that month was R$1,554. Here’s the full of the bulletin (1.1 MB).

Considering April, there are 7 consecutive months in which there are median readjustments above the INPC. This year, so far, the proportion of wages with readjustment identical to the INPC was 19.7%. For wages that were corrected below the aforementioned inflation index, the proportion was 7.8%.

The bulletin also makes projections for May. The preview points to a median readjustment of 6.3% and a median floor of R$ 1,531. This month, negotiations with gains above inflation should be at 98.2%.

Methodology

The report is an instrument to understand what results from the agreements signed between workers and employers, in terms of wage readjustment. Categories such as dispatchers and employees of driving schools, civil servants and agricultural employees were some of the ones that came out better at the negotiating tables that took place between January and May of this year.

Fipe monitors the negotiations through the agreements and conventions deposited on the page of the Mediator of the Ministry of Labor. The foundation collects data and information made available by the government, tabulating and organizing the values ​​observed for 40 results of collective bargaining, broken down into agreements and conventions and also by activity and economic sectors.

With information from Brazil Agency