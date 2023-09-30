A survey by the marketing agency Servizoria on the topic “Perfect delivery: how a buyer can go through the thorny path and not lose faith in the marketplace” showed that Russians believe that shopping on marketplaces is more profitable than in offline stores. This opinion was expressed by more than 70% of respondents. Also, 21% of respondents do not see any particular benefit, and 9% prefer to shop in regular stores. The results of the study appeared in Izvestia on September 30.

About 63% of respondents said that the difference in cost is about 10–15% in favor of online platforms, the remaining 29% believe that savings can reach 5%, and another 8% of respondents believe that prices in regular stores and shopping centers are approximately the same.

“We see that marketplaces are popular among the economically active population, as well as among older people due to possible savings. At the same time, the more active users of such platforms are residents of megalopolises and large cities. Almost half of the respondents, 46.6%, live in megacities with a population of over 1 million inhabitants, in large cities (from 500 thousand to 1 million inhabitants) – 20.3%, in cities with a population from 250 thousand to 500 thousand people – 13.5%. It’s interesting, but in smaller cities, where up to 250 thousand people live, as well as in settlements with a population of less than 100 thousand people, the percentage of users of marketplaces is only 8.4%, 11.2%, respectively,” said the project manager for customer experience Anna Belova.

The company found that women most often make purchases on marketplaces – 88%, men are more rare guests – only 11.9% responded positively. When asked whether you have made purchases on the marketplace over the past six months, 96.8% of respondents answered positively.

At the same time, 82.7% of respondents make purchases once a month or more often, 13.2% of participants admitted that they do this once every two to three months, the remaining 4% – once every six months or less. Among women, 85% of respondents make purchases once a month or more often; among men, 65.5%.

Also during the survey, participants were asked to select several options for their most preferred platforms for online shopping. The majority of respondents – 86% – preferred Wildberries. Also, a significant percentage of respondents – 78.6% – chose Ozon, and Yandex Market is popular among 33.7%.

85% of respondents prefer to receive their order at a pick-up point, and 8.6% prefer courier delivery. The least popular is receiving an order at a parcel terminal – 5.3%. It is interesting that respondents over the age of 60 prefer exclusively pick-up points – 100% of respondents.

More than half of the respondents – 65.4% – order two or three products or more at a time, 23.5% order four or more products. At the same time, 11% of respondents order only one product.

When asked what categories of goods they would like to receive as quickly as possible, 48% of respondents indicated food products, 37.4% – clothing and shoes, 30.5% – health and beauty products.

More than half of respondents (57%) do not pay attention to which store they buy goods from. Of these, for 24.7%, the brand manufacturer is important, and 35.5% put the marketplace in first place. For 42.8% of respondents, the name of the store where they order the goods matters. Of these, 21% prefer to order only from sellers with high ratings. For 21%, not only the name of the store is important, but also the brand of the product, and about 1% of respondents prefer to place the entire order from one seller.

Answering the question whether the respondent would like to receive the order in parts, 49.4% (120 people) answered negatively. Among women this figure was 49%, among men – 52%. For 27% (65 people) it does not matter how the goods will arrive and 24% answered the question in the affirmative.

On September 21, it became known that Yandex Market and the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT, operator of the Honest Sign labeling system) signed an agreement that will help identify illegal sellers of products on the site. We are talking about those who sell unlabeled products, for example, light industrial goods.

As the CRPT told Izvestia, with the help of the “Honest Sign” people will be able to complain about such products. If the center confirms a violation, the information will be sent to the online platform: the retailer will be able to make a decision about the fate of the goods on the service.