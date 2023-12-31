Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 16:27

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ends his first year in office with more provisional measures that have expired than were approved in Congress. Since 2003, when the PT member took office for his first term, only in 2019 and 2020, with Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and in 2023, the President of the Republic closed the year with fewer MPs approved than expired. In the latter case, however, the proportion is much higher.

Survey carried out by Estadão/Broadcast shows that, until December 20th, Lula saw 20 provisional measures lose their validity and only seven were approved by federal parliamentarians.

In 2020, 54 MPs signed by Bolsonaro lost their validity before being analyzed by Congress. Another 53 were approved by parliamentarians and sanctioned by the then head of the Executive. In 2019, the proportion was similar: 23 provisional measures expired before being voted on and 22 were approved.

In all other years (from 2003 to 2018 and from 2021 to 2022), the presidents of the Republic managed to approve more MPs in Congress, even with fragile parliamentary bases at times.

Norms issued with the force of law by the President of the Republic, provisional measures are provided for in situations of relevance and urgency. It is not uncommon for the Executive to be the target of criticism for excessive use of the instrument. At the end of the first year of Lula's third term, the publication of the MP that reimburses the payroll for 17 sectors that employ the most in the country provoked criticism and protests from the productive sector and the political class. Congress had extended the exemption until 2027.

The provisional measure was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and published on Friday, the last working day of the year, in the Official Diary of the Union. It should project a clash between the Executive and Legislative branches at the beginning of 2024. The president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the provisional measure caused “strangeness” and that its legal content will be analyzed.

RITE

The low number of provisional measures that received the approval of parliamentarians in this first year of Lula's third term is explained, in large part, by the dispute in the Legislature over the procedure for processing MPs.

According to the Constitution, provisional measures must be analyzed by joint committees, and only then can they be forwarded first to the Chamber of Deputies and then to the Senate. The reports in the mixed collegiate bodies are alternated – one MP is reported by a deputy and the next by a senator, aiming to give a balance of protagonism to the two Houses. Choosing the rapporteur in the joint committee is important because it empowers the parliamentarian to negotiate with the government and his peers.

LIRA

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and House leaders close to him refused to nominate members of several joint committees. Lira also warned the government that she would not list some MPs for voting in the Chamber plenary, advising that the proposals be forwarded as bills.

Several proposals passed this obstacle in Congress. The MP that dealt with offshore taxation, for example, had to be sent back to Congress in the form of a bill. The same happened with the proposal that resumed the casting vote in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf).

The practical effect was that the government lost time to debate the issues and had to deal with specific negotiations with leaders of the Chamber and Senate regarding the issues. To avoid wear and tear, especially with Lira, at almost every opportunity the Palácio do Planalto preferred to respond to requests and send bills to the Legislature.

One of the only times the government put its foot down and insisted on processing a provisional measure was with the change in ICMS subsidies, approved by the Senate in December and sent for presidential sanction. The reason: as the taxation rule was established through a provisional measure, it would not have to go through a period of “quarantine” before coming into force. If it were approved through a bill, it would only be valid from April onwards – and the government would lose the new revenue in the first months of 2024.

REJECTED

In his first term, Lula had to face another type of resistance from Congress. From 2004 to 2006, 20 provisional measures signed by the PT member were rejected by the presidents of Congress at the time. At the head of the Legislature, during that period, were senators José Sarney (MDB-AP) and Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who had an independent stance in relation to the PT.

Even so, in the vast majority of cases, there was no resistance from parliamentarians with the legislative instrument of the provisional measure – Lula had 160 MPs approved during this period.

In recent years, however, it has become more frequent for Congress to fail to analyze provisional measures signed by the President of the Republic. In 2014, then-president Dilma Rousseff (PT) saw 14 of her MPs lose their validity before being voted on. In 2017, with Michel Temer (MDB), this number increased even further: there were 23.

In addition to the strengthening of Congress in recent years, with more and more space in the Union Budget through parliamentary amendments, another reason for these high numbers of MPs that lose validity before being voted on is the opening of extraordinary credits. From 2017 to today, for example, 62 of the 175 provisional measures that lost validity concerned these credits. In practice, once the resources are allocated, the provisional measures are useless and do not need to become law.

Over the last two decades, there have been constant complaints and disputes involving the number of provisional measures sent by the Executive to the Legislature. The abusive use of the instrument has already been denounced by authorities from other Powers over the last few years, in different governments.

'RUSSIAN ROULETTE'

In 2017, during the Temer administration, the then president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), announced that he would no longer vote on this instrument in the House's plenary. In 2008, during Lula's second term, minister Gilmar Mendes, then president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), criticized what he called an excess of provisional measures and blocking of agendas in Congress.

At the time, the then president of the STF defended the establishment of a number that would limit the publication of MPs by the Executive. “It’s as if we were in Russian roulette with all the bullets in the revolver”, said Gilmar at the time.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.