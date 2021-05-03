Backward compatibility improvements in Xbox Series X | S they do not stop and it is that today they have announced in the official blog of Major Nelson that a batch of more than 70 games add to the FPS Boost, reaching the total sum of 97 available titles, which will benefit from an increase in the rate of images per second.
More than 70 games add to FPS Boost
This afternoon Xbox has surprised us with the news that it has enabled the FPS Boost in more than 70 games, among which are titles much loved by players such as Alien Isolation Y Life is strange that can already be enjoyed at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and Series S or the first two installments of the Metro saga, Metro 2033 Redux Y Metro: Last Night Redux which can now be played at 120 frames per second on Microsoft’s two next-generation consoles.
But that is not all, since some games of Xbox Game Studios have also received support at 60 FPS, including Gears of War 4, ReCore, The Evil Within 2, and Halo Wars 2, all of them join the list of Xbox games that already received support weeks ago, such as Prey Y Fallout 4.
Next we leave you with the list of the new games with FPS Boost:
Alien Isolation
Anthem
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed III Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battlefield Hardline
Beholder Complete Edition
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
DiRT 4
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dungeon Defenders II
Dying Light
Far cry 5
Far Cry New Dawn
Far Cry Primal
Gears of war 4
Golf with your Friends
Halo Wars 2
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Hyperscape
Island saver
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
LEGO The Hobbit
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Life is Strange
Life is Strange 2
Lords of the Fallen
Mad max
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro Last Light Redux
Monster Energy Supercross 3
MotoGP 20
Moving out
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Overcooked! two
Paladins
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Realm royale
ReCore
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Shadow warrior 2
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
SMITE
STEEP
SUPERHOT
The Evil Within 2
The Gardens Between
The LEGO Movie 2
The LEGO Movie
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Two Point Hospital
Unruly Heroes
Untitled Goose Game
Wasteland 3
Watch_Dogs
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
FPS Boost is a feature announced by Xbox in February 2021 that allows you to double or quadruple the rate of images per second in backward compatible games, making gameplay smoother and more immersive without compromising the original gaming experience. This technology is added together with Auto HDR to the improvements that Xbox is adding to preserve and improve the legacy of video games, both being optional if we want to enjoy the original gaming experience.
Remember that a large number of the games that have been announced today are available in the Xbox Game Pass and in the EA Play. This announcement takes a step forward and demonstrates Xbox’s involvement in backward compatibility, enhancing the games we already own at no additional cost. We can’t wait to find out what surprises Redmond has in store for us to preserve the legacy of video games.
