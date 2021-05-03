Backward compatibility improvements in Xbox Series X | S they do not stop and it is that today they have announced in the official blog of Major Nelson that a batch of more than 70 games add to the FPS Boost, reaching the total sum of 97 available titles, which will benefit from an increase in the rate of images per second.

This afternoon Xbox has surprised us with the news that it has enabled the FPS Boost in more than 70 games, among which are titles much loved by players such as Alien Isolation Y Life is strange that can already be enjoyed at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and Series S or the first two installments of the Metro saga, Metro 2033 Redux Y Metro: Last Night Redux which can now be played at 120 frames per second on Microsoft’s two next-generation consoles.

But that is not all, since some games of Xbox Game Studios have also received support at 60 FPS, including Gears of War 4, ReCore, The Evil Within 2, and Halo Wars 2, all of them join the list of Xbox games that already received support weeks ago, such as Prey Y Fallout 4.

Next we leave you with the list of the new games with FPS Boost: Alien Isolation

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed III Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield Hardline

Beholder Complete Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

DiRT 4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dungeon Defenders II

Dying Light

Far cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Gears of war 4

Golf with your Friends

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Hyperscape

Island saver

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2

Lords of the Fallen

Mad max

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 20

Moving out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Overcooked! two

Paladins

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Realm royale

ReCore

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow warrior 2

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

SMITE

STEEP

SUPERHOT

The Evil Within 2

The Gardens Between

The LEGO Movie 2

The LEGO Movie

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Two Point Hospital

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

Wasteland 3

Watch_Dogs

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

FPS Boost is a feature announced by Xbox in February 2021 that allows you to double or quadruple the rate of images per second in backward compatible games, making gameplay smoother and more immersive without compromising the original gaming experience. This technology is added together with Auto HDR to the improvements that Xbox is adding to preserve and improve the legacy of video games, both being optional if we want to enjoy the original gaming experience.

Remember that a large number of the games that have been announced today are available in the Xbox Game Pass and in the EA Play. This announcement takes a step forward and demonstrates Xbox’s involvement in backward compatibility, enhancing the games we already own at no additional cost. We can’t wait to find out what surprises Redmond has in store for us to preserve the legacy of video games.