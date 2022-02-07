In Moscow, officers of the Russian Guard confiscated more than 70 g of mephedrone from a visitor. This was reported on Monday, February 7, in the press service of the Moscow Department of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of Russia.

A 27-year-old native of one of the neighboring countries was detained on the territory of the park in the Khoroshevsky district in the Birch Grove passage when he was making bookmarks.

“The law enforcement officers patrolling the territory noticed a man who had buried something in the snow under a tree and then photographed this place. Noticing the auto patrol of the National Guard, he tried to escape, but was detained, ”the city news agency quoted the agency as saying. “Moscow”.

The man explained to law enforcement officers that he was laying out bundles of drugs in hiding places for their further sale. The examination found that the bundles contained mephedrone weighing 70 g. The detainee was handed over to the police for further investigation.

On February 3, customs officers in Khabarovsk stopped the smuggling of the drug MDMA (ecstasy) on a large scale. Customs representatives said that the banned substance came to the Russian Federation from Germany. The customs officers were able to establish that the parcel from another country, in which the drugs were located, was sent to the address of a resident of Khabarovsk. The recipient was detained at the post office, he said that a friend asked him to receive the parcel, who was later also detained.