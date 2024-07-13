To the At least 71 people were killed and more than 200 injured in an Israeli attack on the Al Mawasi displaced persons camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. according to a report by the Ministry of Health of the enclave, governed by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

According to the criteria of

In a statement, the ministry denounced a “hateful massacre by the occupation (Israel) against citizens and displaced persons.” According to the details, more than 289 people were injured.

“There are still many bodies of martyrs scattered in the streets, under the rubble and around the tents of displaced people who cannot be reached because of the intense bombardment of the occupation,” said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the Civil Defence, who spoke of a “new massacre”.

A Palestinian carries the body of his dead son after an Israeli raid on displaced persons’ tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis. Photo:EFE Share

The victims were taken to several hospitals in the region. At Kuwait’s Rafah hospital, director Suhaib al-Hams said most of the victims had serious injuries, including amputations.

The health official described the situation as “a real disaster that is occurring in the midst of the collapse of the health system,” according to a statement.

There are still many bodies of martyrs scattered in the streets, under the rubble and around the tents of the displaced.

In the last week, Several bombings hit schools hosting displaced people over a period of four days, causing at least 49 deaths, According to sources in Gaza, including Hamas, Israel said it was targeting “terrorist” targets.

But the bombing this Saturday reached the area of ​​Al Mawasi, on the coast between Rafah and Khan Yunis, which had been declared a “humanitarian zone” by Israel, theoretically safe for displaced people.

The UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNWRA) estimates that around 1.5 million people are in Al Mawasi after being displaced from Rafah in the south by order of the Israeli army.

Despite the area being designated as a “humanitarian zone” and the fact that returning to Rafah is impossible due to the intensity of the fighting in the town, the army has already attacked targets in Mawasi several times.

Saturday’s shelling hit the Al Mawasi section of the Khan Yunis sector.

Tents and temporary housing destroyed after an Israeli military attack on the Al Mawasi IDP camp. Photo:AFP Share

Bombing targeted Hamas’ number two, Israel says

According to Israeli officials, The Israeli bombing of the Mawasi humanitarian zone was aimed at Hamas’ military leader in Gaza, Mohamed Deif.

Authorities said the attack took place in a fenced area controlled by the Islamist group where a large number of militants were allegedly gathering, Among them was Rafaa Salama, commander of the Khan Yunis brigade.

“The army targeted Mohamed Deif and Rafaa Salama (…), who were two masterminds of the October 7 massacre” in southern Israel, the armed forces said.

Deif, commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, is considered the group’s number two in the Gaza Strip, second only to Yahya Sinwar, and one of the main perpetrators of the October 7 attacks.

He has been on Israel’s most wanted list since the 1990s and is held responsible for planning and carrying out numerous terrorist attacks.

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on displaced people’s tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis. Photo:EFE Share

According to Israel, The attack took place in a compound located in an open area, surrounded by trees and buildings, and not in the Mawasi tents, where thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced at the beginning of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, reside.

“The attack took place in a closed area managed by Hamas and where, according to our information, only Hamas terrorists were present and there were no civilians.”

In a statement, Israel’s Defense Ministry said that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting with Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the internal intelligence service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, “in light of the developments in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being briefed on the developments and will hold a meeting with the military and intelligence leadership to discuss the next steps.

The whereabouts of Deif or Salameh, or whether they were hit in the attack, are not immediately known.