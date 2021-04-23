A criminal case on cruelty to animals was opened in the Tula region after the death of 74 cows, the reason for the death of livestock was probably exhaustion. This was announced by a representative of the regional prosecutor’s office on Friday, April 23.

According to the supervisory authority, the animals were kept in a local peasant farm, which has been operating since 2017.

“The most likely reason for the death of animals is exhaustion. The prosecutor’s office recognized as legal the initiation of a criminal case by the investigating body on the basis of corpus delicti under Article 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (cruelty to animals). The progress and results of the investigation of the criminal case have been put under control in the regional prosecutor’s office, ”he quotes “RIA News” a representative of the regional prosecutor’s office.

She also noted that the prosecutor’s office of the Chernsky district initiated a number of cases of administrative violations against the head of the farm – hiding information about a sudden death of animals, violation of veterinary and sanitary rules for the disposal of livestock, violation of legislation in the field of ensuring sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population.

At the end of June last year, a veterinarian of a local agricultural cooperative appeared before the court in the Tyumen region, who concealed information about the signs of brucellosis in cows. The disease was detected in 400 cows, in connection with which quarantine was introduced on the farm. All animals were disposed of at the enterprise.