More than 70 Capitol police officers quit after the storming of the building by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in January this year. This is reported by the Politico edition.

The head of the capitol police union, Guus Papatanasiou, said people were leaving the department due to the prospect of longer working days and the traumatic consequences of the January and April events. “It’s not the problem of hiring and training new police that keeps me awake at night, but the retention of the police that we now have,” he said.

So, in early April, the American Noah Green rammed two police officers with a car. After that, the man got out of the car with a knife, but law enforcement officers opened fire on him and neutralized the attacker. Later it became known that the attacker had died, and one wounded policeman also died.

The storming of the Capitol took place on January 6. Trump supporters stormed the building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Senators and congressmen had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college voting, according to which Democrat Joe Biden was elected president. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.