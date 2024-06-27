Chihuahua, Chih.- Yesterday the collaboration agreement was signed for the organization of the XXXVI Convention and Expo of the National Association of Water and Sanitation Entities of Mexico AC (Aneas) 2024, of which the city of Chihuahua will host, an event in which Around seven thousand people are expected to attend.

Within the framework of the event, it was highlighted that so far during the current administration, the State Government has made investments of 5 billion pesos, to guarantee access to drinking water for more than 70 thousand Chihuahuans, as explained by the governor. Maru Campos.

“This is a historic amount in Chihuahua, never before have so many resources been dedicated to this matter and it is easy to say, but it is 5 billion pesos, a figure equivalent to the annual budget of the state capital, which has more than a million inhabitants,” he explained.

The Aneas 2024 Expo will take place from November 19 to 22, an event for which the head of the Executive thanked the businessmen, legislators, academics, organizations and experts in the field who will participate to exchange ideas and strategies focused on sustainable development and water care. “In Chihuahua we understand that when we talk about access to water, a lot is at stake: our countryside, our economy and, above all, human dignity. Welcome to all. We have the same cause and the same reason for being, which in this case is Mexico and Chihuahua,” she expressed.

José Lara Lona, president of the Board of Directors of Aneas, indicated that there is a willingness to collaborate hand in hand with the more than 540 organizations that make up the Association, to work for a prosperous future for the population. “Chihuahua is always characterized by its participation. We hope that this edition is a success like the previous ones,” he said.